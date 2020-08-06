UFC Vegas 6 preview video: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 6, 2020
Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik are each knocking on the door to a UFC heavyweight title shot.

The belt slipped away from Lewis when he lost a November 2018 match-up against then-champion Daniel Cormier. He followed that with a Fight of the Night loss to Junior dos Santos. Lewis has now rebounded with back-to-back wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi. If he can defeat Oleinik, Lewis shouldn’t be more than another win or two away from another title shot.

At 43 years of age and with more than 70 professional bouts to his credit, Oleinik is surely running out of clock when it comes to a UFC title shot, but defeating Lewis would catapult him into the conversation. Though he slipped up against Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, Oleinik has since won consecutive bouts against Maurice Greene and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

Who will take the next step toward a UFC title shot?

Preview Saturday’s UFC heavyweight main event matchup between former title challenger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

