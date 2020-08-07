UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in video and results

Watch the UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in live with full results on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Aug. 7, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The fight card (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) features a heavyweight showdown between contenders Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. The winner hopes to take a big step toward a title shot with Stipe Miocic defending his belt in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier next week at UFC 252.

SPOILER: Full written results below.

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in results