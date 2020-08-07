UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in video and results

Watch the UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in live with full results on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Aug. 7, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.
The fight card (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) features a heavyweight showdown between contenders Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. The winner hopes to take a big step toward a title shot with Stipe Miocic defending his belt in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier next week at UFC 252.
SPOILER: Full written results below.
UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in results
Main card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
- Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
- Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
- Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)
- Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)
- Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)
- Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
- Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)
- Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136)