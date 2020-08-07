HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Lewis vs Oleinik live weigh-ins

featuredUFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in video and results

Derrick Lewis UFC 216 sly

featuredDerrick Lewis: retooled, refueled and ready to come out ‘balls blazing’ at UFC Vegas 6

Dana White smile and Conor McGregor laughing

featuredDana White: ‘Conor McGregor is retired; He will not fight in 2020’

Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic - Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier compares Jon Jones rivalry to Stipe Miocic trilogy

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in video and results

August 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Watch the UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in live with full results on MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Aug. 7, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The fight card (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) features a heavyweight showdown between contenders Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. The winner hopes to take a big step toward a title shot with Stipe Miocic defending his belt in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier next week at UFC 252.

SPOILER: Full written results below.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Watch Derrick Lewis’s savage finish of Marcin Tybura (UFC Vegas 6 free fight)

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik weigh-in results

Main card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
  • Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
  • Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

  • Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)
  • Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)
  • Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi (136)
 
 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA