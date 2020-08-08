UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik start times

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 6 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s second event back in Las Vegas following a four-event stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. They moved from Florida to their home base in Las Vegas and then held international fights on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 6 features a heavyweight bout between contenders Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik.

Following UFC Vegas 6, the UFC will remain at the Apex in Las Vegas, where it has plans for five events during the month of August. Next week is the blockbuster trilogy bout between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former dual-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. Miocic vs. Cormier headlines UFC 252 on Saturday, Aug. 15.

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik results

Main card (ESPN+ at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik Face-offs

