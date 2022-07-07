UFC Vegas 58 Live Results: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 9, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 58 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 58 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 58 is also known as UFC on ESPN 39.

The UFC Vegas 58 fight card is topped by a pivotal lightweight bout between former champion Rafael dos Anjos and rising contender Rafael Fiziev.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 58 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 58 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 58 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 58 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 58 takes place on Saturday, July 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC Vegas 58 fight card is topped by an important lightweight bout.

UFC Vegas main event: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) has won back-to-back bouts since his return to 155 pounds in search of regaining the belt. He faces a rising contender in Rafael Fiziev (11-1), who has rocketed into the lightweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 58 pits Cynthia Calvillo against Nina Nunes

The UFC Vegas 58 fight card also features a pivotal women’s flyweight bout, as No. 11 ranked Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) tries to get back on track. She faces No. 7 ranked strawweight Nina Nunes, who is moving up a weight class for the bout.

UFC Vegas 58 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 58 Live Results: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 Results – Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Co-Main Event – Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Women’s Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Vegas 58 Results – Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Leave your picks in the comments

Check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel for an extensive library of video coverage.