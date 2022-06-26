UFC Vegas 57: Mateusz Gamrot tops Arman Tsarukyan on scorecards in close fight

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Tsarukyan came out quick landing massive leg kicks forcing Gamrot to attempt the takedown. Tsarukyan stayed on his feet, the first wrestling attempt thwarted. After some exchanges, Gamrot was able to take Tsarukyan’s back briefly but they broke apart before too much damage was done. Tsarukyan landed massive body shots on Gamrot to end the round.

More body shots opened the second round, loud and cracking through the whole arena. Halfway through the round, Gamrot was unable to get Tsarukyan to the ground for an extended period of time. Despite the fight remaining largely on the feet, it was fairly evenly matched with two back-to-back close rounds.

Round three was much like the first two, with oddsmakers giving the first two rounds to Tsarukyan. Halfway through the round and Gamrot finally told hold of Tsarukyan, getting his back and taking him to the ground. It could be the defining moment of the round, which, depending on the judges, Gamrot could desperately need.

The fourth round began and Gamrot began getting the slightly better of Tsarukyan but only by inches. The fight began to slow with both fighters feeling fatigued, Tsarukyan showing it a bit more by glancing occasionally at the clock. The round ended with Tsarukyan in the clutches of Gamrot, giving Gamrot the round almost surely.

The final round began and it really could be anyone’s fight. With just inches for each fighter, there was no telling how the judges would score this.

Tsarukyan was coming into the bout on a five-fight win streak, with hopes of moving himself higher up the ladder with a win over No. 12 ranked Gamrot.

Gamrot was on a three-fight win streak, all finishes, ahead of his fight with No. 11 ranked Tsarukyan.

