UFC Vegas 57 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 57 fight card officially weighed in on Friday including the fight card’s main event fighters.

Lightweights Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot headline the event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and both tipped the scales at 156 pounds. See how they looked on the scales.

UFC Vegas 57 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

