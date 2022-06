UFC Vegas 57 Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 57 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a bout between two streaking lightweights Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and Mateusz Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC).

UFC Vegas 57 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

Alan Baudot (253) vs. Josh Parisian (265.5)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Nate Maness (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)