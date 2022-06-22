UFC Vegas 57 Live Results: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57 live results begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 25, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 57 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 57 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 57 fight card is topped by a lightweight bout that could propel the winner into the 155-pound division’s Top 10 rankings.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 57 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN 2

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 57 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 57 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 57 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 57 (also known as ESPN 38) takes place on Saturday, June 25, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 57 fight card is topped by an important lightweight fight, which could help shape the division’s Top 10 rankings.

UFC Vegas 57 main event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The UFC Vegas 57 main event lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and Mateusz Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC) is a fight that could help influence the division’s rankings. Heading into the match-up, Tsarukyan sits at No. 11 in the 155-pound division, while Gamrot is ranked No. 12.

Both fighters are multiple-time performance bonus winners, so fireworks are to be expected.

UFC Vegas 57 co-main event: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Magny (26-8) has consistently knocked on the door of a welterweight title shot over the years, but has never won the bout that would put him in a championship bout. While he’s hanging on to the edge of title talk, Magny has to fend off undefeated up-and-comer Rakhmonov. The Uzbek fighter is 15-0, including three bouts in the Octagon. Magny, however, represents his toughest test to date.

UFC Vegas 57 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 57 Live Results: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Lightweight: Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

UFC Vegas 57 Results – Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

Flyweight: JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Women’s Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Leave your picks in the comments

Check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel for an extensive library of video coverage.