UFC Vegas 57 bonuses: Final four fights take home the awards

Officials awarded three Performance of the Night honors, as well as a Fight of the Night award, in announcing the UFC Vegas 57 bonuses on Saturday. The fights took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by a lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.
All four of the UFC Vegas 57 bonuses were nabbed by the final four bouts of the night.
Thiago Moises sank a rear-naked choke to submit Christos Giagos in the first round of their lightweight bout. He earned a $50,000 performance bonus for the finish.
Shortly after Moises finished his fight, heavyweight Josh Parisian earned his $50,000 bonus by finishing Alan Baudot. Parisian, however, came from behind to finish the fight with ground and pound in the second round.
Saving the best for last, Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot are two lightweight fighters knocking on the door to the top ten rankings in the division. They put on a blistering performance, going toe-to-toe for all five rounds.
Gamrot was eventually declared the winner, taking 48-47 scores from all three judges. But each of the fighters went home with a $50,000 bonus for putting on a Fight of the Night effort.
UFC Vegas 57 Bonuses
- Performance of the Night: Thiago Moises
- Performance of the Night: Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Performance of the Night: Josh Parisian
- Fight of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan