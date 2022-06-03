HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

featuredUFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially made weight

featuredPaddy Pimblett fires back at ‘cheating’ T.J. Dillashaw after diabetes comments

featuredDustin Poirier wants weigh-in changes following Charles Oliveira controversy

UFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially made weight

June 3, 2022
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov and No. 8 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The main event fighters were the last to step on the scales during the official weigh-in. Rozenstruik weighed in at 259 pounds while Volkov tipped the scales at 256.5.

UFC Vegas 56 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)
  • Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (146)
  • Michael Trizano (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)
  • Karine Silva (125) vs. Poliana Botelho (125.5)
  • Ode Osbourne (126) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)
  • Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Askar Mozharov (204.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Felice Herrig (115) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)
  • Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Alex da Silva Coelho (155.5)
  • Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Daniel Argueta (145.5)
  • Niklas Stolze (156) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (155.5)
  • Johnny Munoz (135) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)
  • Jeff Molina (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Andreas Michailidis (170.5)
  • Erin Blanchfield (124.5) vs. JJ Aldrich (125)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA