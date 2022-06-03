UFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially made weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov and No. 8 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The main event fighters were the last to step on the scales during the official weigh-in. Rozenstruik weighed in at 259 pounds while Volkov tipped the scales at 256.5.

UFC Vegas 56 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (146)

Michael Trizano (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Poliana Botelho (125.5)

Ode Osbourne (126) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Askar Mozharov (204.5)

Preliminary Card