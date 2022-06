UFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 56 official weigh-in, the fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov and No. 8 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 56 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially made weight

