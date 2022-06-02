UFC Vegas 56 Live Results: Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 live results begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 56 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 56 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 56 fight card is topped by a top heavyweight battle between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The co-main event features a pivotal featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik start times

UFC Vegas 56 main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 5 6 prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 56 live results

The UFC Vegas 56 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 56 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik takes place on Saturday, June 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 56 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight bout that will help shape the heavyweight title picture.

UFC Vegas 56 main event: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Volkov (34-10) is one of the most experienced heavyweight fighters in the world. He is a former Bellator champion and currently sits at No. 7 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Rozenstruik (12-3) is ranked No. 8 in the division.

Both men are coming off of losses and looking to shake things up at the upper end of the UFC’s heaviest weight class. It’s an interesting match-up with Volkov being more respected than Rozenstruik for his submission skills, but both possessing heavyweight knockout power.

UFC Vegas 56 co-main event: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Ige (15-5) and Evloev (15-0) are battling it out to see who will make the climb up the featherweight ranks. Ige has long been entrenched in the rankings, but has been rebuffed each time he has tried to break into title contention. Evloev is undefeated, but Ige is his stepping stone into the top ten of the class.

UFC Vegas 56 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 56 Live Results: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 Results – Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Co-Main Event – Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev Featherweight: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Flyweight: Ode’ Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

UFC Vegas 56 Results – Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Lightweight: Niklas Stolze vs. Benoît Saint-Denis

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravelyt

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

Leave your picks in the comments

Check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel for an extensive library of video coverage.