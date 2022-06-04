UFC Vegas 56 Bonuses: Karine Silva banks a bonus in promotional debut

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Fight Of The Night:

Lucas Almeida made quite the impression during his UFC debut matchup against featherweight Michael Trizano.

It was a back-and-forth battle with Almeida throwing kicks in the first round, and Trizano striking back with a hook that sent the Brazilian stumbling. The two went to work in the second round, with the blood piling on to both fighters. 55 seconds into the final round the referee stopped the fight after Almeida continued to lay the punches onto Trizano.

Not a bad way to start your UFC career.

Performance Of The Night:

In 15 professional wins, Karine Silva has a 100% finishing rate, and she kept that stat intact in style as secured just the second D’Arce choke submission in women’s UFC history in the first round vs compatriot Poliana Botelho.

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect debut for the Brazilian, who punched her ticket to the UFC on the last season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

“Happiness and pride fill me right now,” she would say backstage. “I love this.”

Performance Of The Night:

Ode’ Osbourne took the old cliché that fighters don’t get paid for overtime to heart on his way to earning the sixth fastest knockout in UFC flyweight history. Need only one minute and one second to dispatch Zarrukh Adashev that began with a bomb of an overhand right that sent his opponent to the mat.

“We’ve been working that all camp,” he said of the strategy. “Being patient, then sniping those hooks…it worked to out to a tee.”