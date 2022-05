UFC Vegas 55 Weigh-in Video: Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira

The UFC Vegas 55 main event fighters, Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira officially weighed in on Friday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Holm, the former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender weighed in at 135.5 pounds while No. 5 ranked Vieira tipped the scales at an even 136. See how the looked on the scales.

