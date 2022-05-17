UFC Vegas 55 Live Results: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

UFC Vegas 55 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 55 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 55 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 55 fight card is topped by a women’s bantamweight battle between former champion, No. 2 ranked Holly Holm and No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira. The co-main event is a welterweight bout pitting Santiago Ponzinibbio against Michel Pereira.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira start times

UFC Vegas 55 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 5 5 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 55 live results

UFC Vegas 55 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira takes place on Saturday, May 21, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 55 fight card is headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout that could set the next contender after newly crowned champion Julianna Pena rematches former titleholder Amanda Nunes following their stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC Vegas 55 main event: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Holm (14-5) won the bantamweight belt by defeating Ronda Rousey in 2015. She lost it in her first title defense, and has failed to reclaim gold in three subsequent attempts. Holm has, however, gone 4-2 in her last six bouts and continued to maintain her spot near the top of the rankings.

Rocketing to a 10-0 record to start her career, Vieira (12-2) has since gone 2-2 in her last four bouts. Her latest victory was over Miesha Tate, the woman who took the belt from Holm. Adding another former champion to her hit list would put Vieira in prime position to strike once Pena and Nunes play out their rivalry.

UFC Vegas 55 co-main event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Ponzinibbio (28-5) and Pereira (27-11, 2NC) are each decade-plus veterans in mixed martial arts with several years in the Octagon. Neither is anywhere near welterweight title contention at the moment, but both are fighting to remain relevant in one of the most stacked divisions in the sport.

UFC Vegas 55 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 55 live results: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

UFC Vegas 55 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Women’s Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

UFC Vegas 55 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Lightweight: Omar Morales vs. Uroš Medić

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes

