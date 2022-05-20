HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Face-offs Video

featuredUFC Vegas 55 Weigh-in Video: Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira

featuredUFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredMiesha Tate getting tone for UFC flyweight debut | Photos

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Weigh-in Results and Video

May 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card officially weigh in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a bout between former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm and No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira in a fight that has title shot implications. Holm officially weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Vieira tipped the scales at an even 136.

Miesha Tate getting tone for UFC flyweight debut | Photos

UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
  • Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
  • Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)
  • Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)
  • Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Joseph Holmes (185)
  • Uros Medic (156) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)
  • Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)
  • Felipe Colares (145) vs. Chase Hooper (145)
  • Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA