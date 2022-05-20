UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card officially weigh in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The event is headlined by a bout between former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm and No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira in a fight that has title shot implications. Holm officially weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Vieira tipped the scales at an even 136.
Miesha Tate getting tone for UFC flyweight debut | Photos
UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Video
UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
- Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)
- Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
- Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)
- Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)
- Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Joseph Holmes (185)
- Uros Medic (156) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)
- Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)
- Felipe Colares (145) vs. Chase Hooper (145)
- Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)