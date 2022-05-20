UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card officially weigh in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a bout between former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm and No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira in a fight that has title shot implications. Holm officially weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Vieira tipped the scales at an even 136.

UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Video

UFC Vegas 55 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)

Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)