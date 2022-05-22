UFC Vegas 55 Bonuses: blistering, bloody bout earns Fight of the Night

The UFC Vegas 55 bonuses are in following Saturday’s fights in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Ketlen Vieira upset former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The UFC Vegas 55 main event went all five rounds. It was highly competitive, but it was Vieira that walked away with a narrow split-decision victory. She is now in line for a bantamweight title shot, but Vieira was not among the fighters taking home a bonus.

UFC Vegas 55 Bonuses: Fight of the Night

Michel Pereira takes wins bloody battle against Santiago Ponzinibbio

Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio fought tooth and nail for 15 minutes. Neither could finish the other, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. At the end of three rounds, both men were bloodied and bruised, and the scorecards couldn’t have been closer. They did, however, read in Pereira’s favor, as he earned the nod from two judges, while Ponzinibbio got the other.

Though Pereira got the victory, Ponzinibbio didn’t walk away empty handed. The two earned the UFC Vegas 55 Fight of the Night honors, each scoring an additional $50,000 on top of their contracted pay.

Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 55 Bonuses: Performance of the Night

Chidi Njokuani lands perfectly timed elbow

Chidi Njokuani has never looked as comfortable in the cage as he did at UFC Vegas 55. The 15-year veteran showed his skills on the ground, nearly submitting Duško Todorović before knocking him out with a perfectly timed elbow to the head. Njokuani’s stunning knockout landed him one of the UFC Vegas 55 Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC Vegas 55 Bonuses: Performance of the Night

Chase Hooper finishes Felipe Colares

After nearly a year outside the Octagon following a loss in June of 2021, Chase Hopper returned at UFC Vegas 55 with a chip on his shoulder. He cashed that chip in with a TKO finish of Felipe Colares that earned the 22-year-old his eleventh professional victory and a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.