UFC Vegas 54 Results: Jan Błachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakić after Rakić knee injury

A light heavyweight bout with title shot implications headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Top 205-pound contender and former champion Jan Blachowicz faced No. 3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic in the featured bout. It was Blachowicz’ first fight since losing the belt to Glover Teixeira in his last outing.

In the opening round, Rakic established his jab opening up a cut below Blachowicz’ left eye. Blachowicz delivered leg kicks and began connecting with combinations.

Rakic secured a takedown early in the second frame. Blachowicz worked for a triangle choke, but Rakic escaped the submission attempt. In top position, Rakic landed punches and elbows to the body and head of the former titleholder. Blachowicz made his way to the cage and tried to use it to stand. Rakic had none of it and kept Blachowicz grounded easily winning the second frame.

In the third round, Rakic suffered a knee injury while backing out of the pocket. He stepped back and immediately fell to the canvas holding his knee. The referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight. The official end came at the 1:11 mark of the third round.

“It was a fight. This is what I expect,” Blachowicz said following the TKO win. “It doesn’t matter. I won the fight. It is what it is.”

“I hope the UFC gives me the next title shot,” Blachowicz added.