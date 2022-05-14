UFC Vegas 54 Live Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC Vegas 54 live results begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 14, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 54 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 54 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 54 fight card is topped by a light heavyweight showdown between former champion Jan Blachowicz and fellow contender Aleksandar Rakic.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic start times

UFC Vegas 54 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes

UFC Vegas 54 prelims start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes

UFC Vegas 54 live results

UFC Vegas 54 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic takes place on Saturday, May 14, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 54 fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight contender bout, as the promotion looks to line up a challenger to the winner of the upcoming title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

UFC Vegas 54 main event: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Blachowicz (28-9) is the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He is 9-2 in his past 11 bouts, including losing the belt to Teixeira at UFC 267 last October. In search of a return path to the belt, Blachowicz could put himself at the front of the queue with an impressive win over Rakic.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the 205-pound division, Rakic (14-2) has had one stumble in his quest for UFC gold. That being a questionable split-decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir more than two years ago. He has since bounced back win victories over top fighters Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. A victory over the likes of Blachowicz would easily bump him into the top spot in regard to title contention.

UFC Vegas 54 co-main event: Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

The UFC Vegas 54 co-main event features Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1NC). It’s another light heavyweight bout, but doesn’t carry near the weight of the main event. Spann, however, is trying to get back on the winning track following a loss to Anthony Smith, while Cutelaba is trying to build some momentum after securing his first win in two years this past September.

Other UFC Vegas 54 Notables

Outside of the UFC Vegas 54 main event and co-main event, other notable bouts on the fight card include two important women’s flyweight fights. No. 1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian faces No. 9 ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas, as Ribas makes her second start in the UFC 125-pound division. Virna Jandiroba, ranked No. 12 in the strawweight division, squares off with No. 13 ranked Angela Hill. Both women are fighting to remain relevant in the 115-pound weight class.

UFC Vegas 54 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 54 live results: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic

UFC Vegas 54 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

UFC Vegas 54 Results – Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes)

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Women’s Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Middleweight: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

