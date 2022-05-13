HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic Weigh-in Results

May 13, 2022
The UFC octagon is back in Las Vegas and the athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 fight card will officially weigh in on Friday at the UFC Apex.

The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between top contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and No. 3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic in a bout that the winner will fight for the title in their next outing.

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)
  • Ryan Spann (206) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)
  • Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka ()
  • Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)
  • Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)
  • Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

Preliminary card

  • Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125)
  • Michael Johnson (155) vs. Alan Patrick (156)
  • Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)
  • Tatsuro Taira (125) vs. Carlos Candelario ()
  • Nick Maximov (184.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185)

