UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic Weigh-in Results

The UFC octagon is back in Las Vegas and the athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 fight card will officially weigh in on Friday at the UFC Apex.

The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between top contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and No. 3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic in a bout that the winner will fight for the title in their next outing.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Ryan Spann (206) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka ()

Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)

Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)

Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

Preliminary card