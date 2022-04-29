UFC Vegas 53 Weigh-in Results: Main event fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between No. 5 ranked Rob Font and No. 8 ranked Marlon Vera. Vera weighed in at 136 pounds while Font missed weight for Saturdays’ main event match. Front tipped the scales at 138.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the allotted bantamweight limit.

The main event will proceed as scheduled but Font was fined 20 percent of his fight purse.

UFC Vegas 53: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Rob Font (138.5)* vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jake Collier (265)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Grant Dawson (155.5)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)

Krzysztof Jotko (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Prelims

Alexander Romanov (236.6) vs. Chase Sherman (247)

Daniel Silva (125) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Gabriel Green (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse Lainesse (169)

Natan Levy (155) vs. Mike Breeden (155.5)

Gina Mazany (126) vs. Shanna Young (125)

Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Carlos Candelario (126)

* missed weight