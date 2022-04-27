UFC Vegas 53 live results: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

UFC Vegas 53 live results begin at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 30, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 53 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 53 fight card is headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout featuring top ten ranked fighters Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera start times

UFC Vegas 53 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

and ESPN UFC Vegas 5 3 prelims start time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 53 live results

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera takes place on Saturday, April 30, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight card is topped by No. 10 ranked bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera. It also features former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is attempting to tie the record for most UFC career victories in his co-main event bout opposite Jake Collier.

UFC Vegas 53 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 53 Live Results: Font vs Vera

UFC Vegas 53 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 53 Results – Preliminary Card (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Flyweight: Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Women’s Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

