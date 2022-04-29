UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Weigh-in Face-offs video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 53 official weigh-in, the fighters competing on the fight card faced off with their opponents.

UFC Vegas 53 takes place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera. The bout was originally slated to take place in the bantamweight division but Font failed to make weight on Friday missing the mark by 2.5 pounds. He wads forced to relinquish 20 percent of his fight purse and the match was moved to a catchweight.

