UFC Vegas 52 Results: Jessica Andrade taps out Amanda Lemos and makes history

A women’s strawweight bout between No. 10 ranked Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 52 fight card.

Lemos entered the fight riding a five-fight winning streak, but didn’t get out of the first round at the UFC Apex.

Lemos connected with hard leg kicks in the opening round. She was landing shots, but Andrade closed this distance and applied a standing arm-triangle choke. She tightened it down and forced Lemos to tap out. It was the first standing arm-triangle choke submission win in UFC history.

“We worked a lot on this. My coach figured out that that was something that could work and we worked on it and worked on it. Once I locked it in I said, okay, I’m just going to keep at it and I’m going to catch it,” Andrade said following the fight.

After Tyson Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte, Francis Ngannou entered the ring | Video

Andrade went up to the flyweight division in October 2020 and defeated Katlyn Chookagian in the first round. She then lost to champion Valentina Shevchenko. She picked up another win in the 125-pound division before making the move back to strawweight on Saturday. Andrade plans to stay in the 115-pound weight class.

“This is my division. This is where I’m going to perform my best,” Andrade said. “I know I’m ready to fight again for the title… I’m going to be here. I’m going to be ready.”