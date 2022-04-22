UFC Vegas 52 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 22, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning. 

The event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between former champion Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos. Andrade was the first fighter to step on the scales and weighed in at 155.5 pounds. Lemos tipped the scales at 115 pounds even. Here’s how the two looked on the scales.

