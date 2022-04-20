UFC Vegas 52 live results: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 23, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 52 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The UFC Vegas 52 fight card is headlined by top ten ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade.
Schedule for UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade start times
- UFC Vegas 52 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 52 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+
NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.
UFC Vegas 52 live results
UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade takes place on Saturday, April 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The fight card is topped by No. 10 ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos battling former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade. Lemos is undefeated in her five trips to the Octagon at 115 pounds. Andrade is returning to the division following a three-fight tour at flyweight in which she failed to capture the belt at 125 pounds. The winner should be in the throws of the upper echelon of the division currently topped by two-time champion Rose Namajunas.
UFC Vegas 52 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC Vegas 52 Results – Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event – Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
- Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
- Featherweight: Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain
- Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape
UFC Vegas 52 Results – Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Preston Parson vs. Evan Elder
- Catchweight (190 lbs): Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault
- Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
- Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
- Bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else
- Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
- Welterweight: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
