UFC Vegas 52 live results: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 23, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 52 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 52 fight card is headlined by top ten ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade start times

UFC Vegas 52 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 5 2 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 52 live results

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade takes place on Saturday, April 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight card is topped by No. 10 ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos battling former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade. Lemos is undefeated in her five trips to the Octagon at 115 pounds. Andrade is returning to the division following a three-fight tour at flyweight in which she failed to capture the belt at 125 pounds. The winner should be in the throws of the upper echelon of the division currently topped by two-time champion Rose Namajunas.

UFC Vegas 52 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 52 Live Results: Amanda Limos vs Jessica Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 Results – Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Featherweight: Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 52 Results – Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Preston Parson vs. Evan Elder

Catchweight (190 lbs): Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else

Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Welterweight: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

