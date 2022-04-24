UFC Vegas 52 Bonuses: Jessica Andrade earns an extra $50,000 for rare submission finish

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 52 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses stemming from the event.

Fight Of The Night: Dwight Grant vs Sergey Khandozhko

This was the sort of battle that could serve as the definition for the Fight of the Night bonus; a back-and-forth, razor-close battle that was either combatant’s glory for the taking. From the opening bell, both Sergey Khandozhko and his opponent Dwight Grant came at each other with bad, bad intentions. Taking turns dropping each other under a sea of haymakers, the fight could have ended at any moment before it actually did in the second round, when Khandozhko scored his 12th KO/TKO career victory in his first fight since 2019.

Performance Of The Night: Jessica Andrade

It only took former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade one round to prove why she’s still one of the best in whatever division she competes in. In the main event of UFC Vegas 52, Andrade took on rising contender Amanda Lemos, who was looking to make a name off the former champion. In the opening moments of the fight, Lemos was the one who was applying the pressure with kicks and striking. After slipping one of Lemos’s punches, Andrade was able to secure a standing arm triangle. Lemos fought the submission for a few seconds against the cage but would ultimately tap out. The former champion couldn’t have asked for a better return to the 115-pound division.

Performance Of The Night: Claudio Puelles

Claudio Puelles just might have to change his nickname again. “The Prince of Peru” snatched his third submission win via knee bar (most in UFC history) in the biggest moment of his career. His co-main event showcase versus Clay Guida shows just how dangerous Puelles is to other lightweights and why he’s someone you might not want to take down. Big things are up next for Puelles.

