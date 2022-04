UFC Vegas 51 Weigh-in Video: Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad

The two headliners for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 51 fight card, Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The two first fought at UFC 205 in November 2016. Muhammad will try to avenge the first-round knockout loss. Luque officially weighed in at 171 pounds while Muhammad tipped the scales at 170.5.

Check out how they looked on the scales.

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)