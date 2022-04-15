UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 15, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 51 fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The event is headlined by a welterweight rematch between No. 5 ranked Vicente Luque and No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad. The two first fought at UFC 205 in November 2016. Muhammad will try to avenge the first-round knockout loss. Luque officially weighed in at 171 pounds while Muhammad tipped the scales at 170.5.

One fighter missed weight on Friday. Drakkar Klose came in slightly heavy for his lightweight bout against Brandon Jenkins. Klose weighed in at 156.75 just under a pound heavy.

UFC Vegas 51 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)
  • Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)
  • Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)
  • Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Yanan Wu (136)
  • Pat Sabatini (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145.5)
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Preliminary Card

  • Devin Clark (223) vs. William Knight (251)
  • Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
  • Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156.75)*
  • Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)
  • Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)
  • Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)
  • Istela Nunes (114) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)
  • Kevin Kroon (136) vs. Heili Alateng (135.5)

    * missed weight

