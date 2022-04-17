HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Post-fight Press Conference Video

April 17, 2022
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 51 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, main event winner Belal Muhammad and co-main event winner Caio Borralho fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Muhammad defeated No. 5 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque to avenge a 2016 loss to ‘The Silent Assassin.’ Borralho dominated his middleweight fight against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev but the fight ended after he delivered an illegal knee that rendered Omargadzhiev unable to continue late in the final round.

Hear what the two had to say after their big wins on Saturday.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

