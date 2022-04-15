UFC Vegas 51 live results: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

UFC Vegas 51 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 16, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 51 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Vegas 51 fight card features a welterweight rematch between No. 5 ranked Vicente Luque and No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 start times

UFC Vegas 51 main card start time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 51 prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 takes place on Saturday, April 16, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad headline UFC Vegas 51 in a rematch more than five years in the making. The two first met at UFC 205 in November 2016, when Luque knocked Muhammad out in the first round. Luque has since gone 10-2 in the Octagon and risen to No. 5 in the 170-pound rankings. Muhammad has amassed an equally impressive 10-1 (1 NC) record since that bout and currently sits at No. 6. The winner of this bout could inch into contention for the belt currently wrapped around welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s waist.

UFC Vegas 51 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 51 live results: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Main Card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad Co-Main Event – Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Women’s Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Welterweight: Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

UFC 273 Results – Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Lightweight: Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Women’s Strawweight: Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Bantamweight: Alatengheili vs. Kevin Croom

