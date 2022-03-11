UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight card take to the stage for the official UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

The light heavyweight bout between top contenders Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev headlines the UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex.

UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Video (Live)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5) Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (145)

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. (205) vs. Karl Roberson (203)

Lightweight: Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira () vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (169) vs. AJ Fletcher (170)

Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Kamuela Kirk (145)

Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Cody Brundage ()

Bantamweight: Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi (205.5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye-poke injury, vows to see ‘cheating f*ck’ Colby Covington again

Why does UFC Vegas 50 matter?

Thiago Santos is currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC light heavyweight division. Magomed Ankalaev is ranked No. 6 in the division. Santos, however, has lost three of his last four fights in the Octagon, including losses to former champion Jon Jones and current champion Glover Teixeira. Meanwhile, Ankalaev has been streaking towards the belt on a seven-fight winning streak.

Santos desperately needs an impressive victory over Ankalaev to get back in the thick of things when it comes to the championship picture. For Magomedov, a win could put him on the short list for a title shot.

Teixeira, meanwhile, is currently slated to defend against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June. A location for UFC 275 has yet to be announced.