UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

March 11, 2022
Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 50 Official Weigh-in, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 6 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)
  • Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)
  • Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (145)
  • Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. (205) vs. Karl Roberson (203)
  • Lightweight: Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)
  • Middleweight: Alex Pereira (186) vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (169) vs. AJ Fletcher (170)
  • Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)
  • Bantamweight: Trevin Jones (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
  • Featherweight: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Kamuela Kirk (145)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
  • Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Cody Brundage ()
  • Bantamweight: Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)
  • Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi (205.5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

