UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 50 Official Weigh-in, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.
The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 6 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.
Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye-poke injury, vows to see ‘cheating f*ck’ Colby Covington again
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)
- Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)
- Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (145)
- Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. (205) vs. Karl Roberson (203)
- Lightweight: Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)
- Middleweight: Alex Pereira (186) vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)
Preliminary Card
- Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (169) vs. AJ Fletcher (170)
- Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)
- Bantamweight: Trevin Jones (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
- Featherweight: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Kamuela Kirk (145)
- Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
- Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Cody Brundage ()
- Bantamweight: Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)
- Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi (205.5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)