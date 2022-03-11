UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 50 Official Weigh-in, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 6 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.

Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye-poke injury, vows to see ‘cheating f*ck’ Colby Covington again

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5) Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (145)

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. (205) vs. Karl Roberson (203)

Lightweight: Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira (186) vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)

Preliminary Card