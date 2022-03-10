UFC Vegas 50 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 50 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 12, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 50 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The headliner features a light heavyweight showdown between two of the top fighters in the division: Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev start times

UFC Vegas 50 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 50 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

The UFC Vegas 50 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev takes place on Saturday, March 12, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thiago Santos is currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC light heavyweight division. Magomed Ankalaev is ranked No. 6 in the division. Santos, however, has lost three of his last four fights in the Octagon, including losses to former champion Jon Jones and current champion Glover Teixeira. Meanwhile, Ankalaev has been streaking towards the belt on a seven-fight winning streak.

Santos desperately needs an impressive victory over Ankalaev to get back in the thick of things when it comes to the championship picture. For Magomedov, a win could put him on the short list for a title shot.

UFC Vegas 50 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 50 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Bantamweight: Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti

Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

