UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in results: 10-bout card set following 1 cancellation and 3 withdrawals

UFC Vegas 5 (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 31) is set following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas. There are several last-minute changes to the card, including a cancellation. UFC Vegas 5 will move ahead with 10 bouts.

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan take the headlining spot on Saturday’s fight card after the original main event between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana was canceled. Aldana was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brunson and Shahbazyan each made weight early in the two-hour weigh-in window. Brunson tipped the scale at 186 pounds, while Shahbazyan, who is managed by Ronda Rousey, weighed 185.5 pounds.

There were three other bouts that underwent changes in the past 24-48 hours, but replacement fighters were found in all three cases.

Ray Borg had to drop out on Thursday because of undisclosed reasons, as did Timur Valiev. Eric Spicely withdrew on Friday, saying he was having trouble with his weight cut because of issues with medication he was taking because of head trauma suffered in his last fight.

Johnny Munoz stepped up at the last minute to replace Borg in his fight with Nate Maness. Vincent Cachero replaced Timur Valiev against Jamall Emmers.

Charlie Ontiveros took Eric Spicely’s spot to meet Markus Perez in a 195-pound catchweight bout, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission nixed the bout on Friday. No details of the cancellation were made public at the weigh-in.

The lone fighter to miss weight was Jonathan Martinez, who was 4.5 pounds above the limit for his bantamweight non-title fight against Frankie Saenz. The bout will still take place with Martinez forfeiting 30-percent of his fight purse to Saenz.

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan weigh-in results

Main Card (9pm et/6pm pt on ESPN+)

Main Event: Derek Brunson (186) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Co-Main Event: Joanne Calderwood (126) vs Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs Randy Brown (170.5)

Lando Vannata (155.5) vs Bobby Green (156)

Kevin Holland (184) vs Trevin Giles (185)

Prelims (6pm et/3pm pt on ESPN+)

Frankie Saenz (136) vs Jonathan Martinez (140.5)*

Ed Herman (206) vs Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)

Johnny Munoz (145.5) vs Nate Maness (144.5)

Markus Perez (194.5) vs Charlie Ontiveros (N/A) — 195-pound catchweight bout cancelled

Jamall Emmers (146) vs Vince Cachero (145)

Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs Cody Durden (135.5)

*Jonathan Martinez weighed in 4.5 pounds over the limit

