UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan (aka UFC on ESPN+ 31) bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan start times

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan (aka UFC on ESPN+ 31) takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 5 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event back in Las Vegas following a four-event stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. They moved from Florida to their home base in Las Vegas and then held international fights on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 5 features a middleweight bout between longtime contender Derek Brunson and rising star Edmen Shahbazyan.

Following UFC Vegas 5, the UFC will remain at the Apex in Las Vegas, where it has plans for five events during the month of August.

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan Fight Card

Main Card (9pm et/6pm pt on ESPN+)

Main Event: Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Co-Main Event: Joanne Calderwood vs Jennifer Maia

Vicente Luque vs Randy Brown

Lando Vannata vs Bobby Green

Kevin Holland vs Trevin Giles

Prelims (6pm et/3pm pt on ESPN+)