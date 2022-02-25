HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredBellator 275 Results: Gegard Mousasi makes quick work of Austin Vanderford

featuredUFC Vegas 49 weigh-in face-off video

featuredUFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-in Results

featuredChris Leben posts video from hospital using a walker and feeling ‘shaky’

UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in face-off video

February 25, 2022
NoNo Comments

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 49 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning. Following the weigh-ins, the athletes faced off with their opponents.

The event is headlined by lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green. The bout will take place at a catchweight of 160 pounds after Green accepted the fight on 10 days notice after Makhachev’s original opponent, Beneil Dariush, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Chris Leben posts video from hospital using a walker and feeling ‘shaky’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-in Results

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA