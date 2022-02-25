UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green fight card officially weighed in at the UFC Apex on Friday.

The event is headlined by lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green. The bout will take place at a catchweight of 160 pounds after Green accepted the fight on 10 days notice after Makhachev’s original opponent, Beneil Dariush, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

UFC Vegas 49 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158) – catchweight

Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (186)

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

Zhu Rong (160) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5)

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Alejandro Perez (144.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (144)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

