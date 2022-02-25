UFC Vegas 49 live results: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 49 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 26, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 49 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Islam Makhachev faces late replacement Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 49 main event.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green start times

UFC Vegas 49 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 49 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 49 live results

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green takes place on Saturday, February 26, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Islam Makhachev squares off with Bobby Green in the revamped UFC Vegas 49 main event. Makhachev, currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC lightweight division, was initially supposed to face No. 3 ranked Beneil Dariush to help determine the next contender after champion Charles Oliveira faces Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

After Dariush pulled out of the bout because of an injury, Green stepped in on short notice. Without enough time for Green to safely make the 155-pound weight limit, Makhachev agreed to fight him at a 160-pound catchweight.

UFC Vegas 49 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 49 live results Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 49 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Catchweight (160-lbs): Islam Makhachev Bobby Green

Co-Main Event – Middleweight: Misha Cirkunov vs Wellington Turman

Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs Priscila Cachoeira

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Alvarez

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs Gregory Rodrigues

UFC Vegas 49 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Lightweight: Rong Zhu* vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Women’s Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs Ramona Pascual

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs Fares Ziam

Featherweight: Alejandro Perez vs Jonathan Martinez

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs Micheal Gillmore

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs Carlos Hernandez

*Rong Zhu missed weight.

