UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in LIVE video & results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

The athletes fighting on Saturday’s fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will make their bouts official at the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in on Friday morning. Watch the video and follow along for live results.

In the fight card’s main event, No. 10 ranked light heavyweight Johnny Walker faces No. 12 ranked Jamahal Hill. Walkers (18-6) enters the bout coming off a loss to No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos. Hill (9-1, 1 NC) is coming off a knockout win over No. 14 raked Jimmy Crute.

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video – LIVE

(If video doesn’t start automatically at 12pm ET / 9am PT, reload the page in your browser.)

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in official results

Main Card

Johnny Walker () vs. Jamahal Hill ()

Kyle Daukaus () vs. Jamie Pickett ()

Parker Porter () vs. Alan Baudot ()

Jim Miller () vs. Nikolas Motta ()

Joaquin Buckley () vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan ()

Preliminary Card

Jonathan Pearce () vs. Christian Rodriguez ()

Mario Bautista () vs. Jay Perrin ()

Gabriel Benitez () vs. David Onama ()

Jessica-Rose Clark () vs. Stephanie Egger ()

Chas Skelly () vs. Mark Striegl ()

Diana Belbita () vs. Gloria De Paula ()

Chad Anheliger () vs. Jesse Strader ()

Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz with cryptic video