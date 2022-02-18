HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill UFC Vegas 48 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 48 face-offs get edgy! (video)

Jamahal Hill shoey UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results: Jamahal Hill celebrates with a shoey

featuredConor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz with cryptic video

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov’s advice to Francis Ngannou, ‘If someone pays you more money then go and take’

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video: Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill make weight

February 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

Watch headliners Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, as well as the rest of the fighters on the card, step on the scales in this UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video. The official weigh-ins took place on Friday, February 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Saturday’s bouts will occur in the same venue with the exciting light heavyweight main event promising fireworks.

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 48 live results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in official results

Main Card

  • Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (206)
  • Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) – 195-pound catchweight bout
  • Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)
  • Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)
  • Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card

  • Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)
  • Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)
  • Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)
  • Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria De Paula (115.5)
  • Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)
  • Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

*Benitez weighed in two pounds above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Onama to keep the bout intact.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA