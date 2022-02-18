UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video: Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill make weight

Watch headliners Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, as well as the rest of the fighters on the card, step on the scales in this UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video. The official weigh-ins took place on Friday, February 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Saturday’s bouts will occur in the same venue with the exciting light heavyweight main event promising fireworks.

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in official results

Main Card

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (206)

Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) – 195-pound catchweight bout

Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria De Paula (115.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

*Benitez weighed in two pounds above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Onama to keep the bout intact.