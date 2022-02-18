HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill UFC Vegas 48 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 48 face-offs get edgy! (video)

Jamahal Hill shoey UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results: Jamahal Hill celebrates with a shoey

featuredConor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz with cryptic video

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov’s advice to Francis Ngannou, ‘If someone pays you more money then go and take’

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results: Jamahal Hill celebrates with a shoey

February 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa may have started the shoey trend in the Octagon, but Jamahal Hill embraced it as the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results showed that he was on point.

Hill steps into the UFC Vegas 48 main event on Saturday to square off with equally exciting light heavyweight Johnny Walker. The bout is expected to help whittle down the list of contenders to the 205-pound title. Walker also made weight with both men tipping the scale at 206 pounds.

The UFC Vegas 48 co-main event features a 195-pound catchweight bout between middleweights Kyle Daukus and Jamie Pickett. The bout was agreed to for 195 pounds after Pickett stepped in on short notice to replace Julian Marquez, Daukus’s original opponent.

Gabriel Benitez was the only fighter to miss the mark at the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in. Coming in at two pounds over the 146-pound limit for his featherweight bout opposite David Onama, Benitez forfeits 30 percent of his fight purse to keep the bout intact.

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results

Main Card

  • Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (206)
  • Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) – 195-pound catchweight bout
  • Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)
  • Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)
  • Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card

  • Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)
  • Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)
  • Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)
  • Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria De Paula (115.5)
  • Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)
  • Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

*Benitez weighed in two pounds above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Onama to keep the bout intact.

UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video: Jamahal Hill celebrates with a shoey

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 48 live results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA