UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results: Jamahal Hill celebrates with a shoey

Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa may have started the shoey trend in the Octagon, but Jamahal Hill embraced it as the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results showed that he was on point.

Hill steps into the UFC Vegas 48 main event on Saturday to square off with equally exciting light heavyweight Johnny Walker. The bout is expected to help whittle down the list of contenders to the 205-pound title. Walker also made weight with both men tipping the scale at 206 pounds.

The UFC Vegas 48 co-main event features a 195-pound catchweight bout between middleweights Kyle Daukus and Jamie Pickett. The bout was agreed to for 195 pounds after Pickett stepped in on short notice to replace Julian Marquez, Daukus’s original opponent.

Gabriel Benitez was the only fighter to miss the mark at the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in. Coming in at two pounds over the 146-pound limit for his featherweight bout opposite David Onama, Benitez forfeits 30 percent of his fight purse to keep the bout intact.

Main Card

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (206)

Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) – 195-pound catchweight bout

Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria De Paula (115.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

*Benitez weighed in two pounds above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Onama to keep the bout intact.

UFC Vegas 48 live results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill