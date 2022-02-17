UFC Vegas 48 live results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Vegas 48 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 48 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill clash in the UFC Vegas 48 main event, the winner looking to claw his way into the 205-pound title picture.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill start times

UFC Vegas 48 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 48 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 48 live results

UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill takes place on Saturday, February 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are two of the most explosive fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division. They are both on the outside edge looking in at a title shot in the 205-pound division. With everything on the line, the winner of the UFC Vegas 48 headliner should take a significant step up the ladder to the championship.

UFC Vegas 48 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 48 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

UFC Vegas 48 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria De Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

