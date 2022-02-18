UFC Vegas 48 face-offs get edgy! (video)

Watch headliners Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill go forehead to forehead, putting UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby on guard. The UFC Vegas 48 face-offs took place following the official weigh-ins on Friday, February 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Saturday’s bouts will occur in the same venue with Walker and Hill expected to throwdown until someone goes down.

UFC Vegas 48 face-offs video

Main Card

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (206)

Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) – 195-pound catchweight bout

Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria De Paula (115.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

*Benitez weighed in two pounds above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Onama to keep the bout intact.