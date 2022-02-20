UFC Vegas 48 bonuses & highlights: Stephanie Egger and Jamahal Hill win big

Jamahal Hill scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. It should launch him up the light heavyweight rankings and it most certainly earned him one of four UFC Vegas 48 bonuses. The other three bonus winners were Stephanie Egger, Kyle Daukus, and David Onama.

Hill put the nail in the coffin at UFC Vegas 48 with a walk-off knockout of Johnny Walker less than three minutes into the first round. The victory moved him to 10-1, 1 NC, including four UFC wins. It could take him from No. 12 and into the top ten of the division.

Stephanie Egger also scored a huge victory with her first-round armbar finish of Jessica Rose-Clark on the UFC Vegas 48 undercard. The win moved her to 7-2 and marks her as a legitimate threat in the UFC women’s bantamweight division.

GETS THE FIRST-ROUND TAP!!! 🤯



Stephanie Egger gets the job done early tonight! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/L6zPjQGacU — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2022

Kyle Daukus used a D’Arce choke to finish last-minute replacement Jamie Pickett with just one tick left on the clock in the first round. Following some disappointing results in his last few fights, Daukus needed an impressive victory to put him back on track. This one earned him one of the $50,000 performance bonuses, but we’ll have to wait and see if it puts him back on the road to a title shot.

Ugandan born fighter David Onama made a big splash in his first UFC victory by knocking out Gabriel Benitez in the UFC Vegas 48 featured prelim bout. He closed out the fight with less than a minute to go in the opening frame, knocking a performance bonus for his efforts.

HE TEE'D OFF AND PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/TBh0nUyYeq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2022

UFC Vegas 48 bonuses

Performance of the Night: Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill Performance of the Night: Stephanie Egger

Stephanie Egger Performance of the Night: Kyle Daukus

Kyle Daukus Performance of the Night: David Onama

UFC veteran Mike Swick reveals that he’s been battling cancer

UFC Vegas 48 bonus winner: Jamahal Hill

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)