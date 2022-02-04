UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 47 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. Both men are looking to move a step closer to a title shot. Hermansson hopes to build on a win his last outing while Striking plans to add to his five-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Nick Maximov (185)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Bryan Battle (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149)

Preliminary Card