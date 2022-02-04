UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 47 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. Both men are looking to move a step closer to a title shot. Hermansson hopes to build on a win his last outing while Striking plans to add to his five-fight winning streak.
Sean Strickland reveals what he said to Kevin Holland to piss him off
UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results:
Main Card
- Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)
- Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Nick Maximov (185)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)
- Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)
- Tresean Gore (186) vs. Bryan Battle (185.5)
- Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149)
Preliminary Card
- Miles Johns (135.5) vs. John Castaneda (136)
- Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Mike Trizano (145.5)
- Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
- Alexis Davis (135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)
- Jailton Almeida (203) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)
- Jason Witt (171) vs. Philip Rowe (170.5)
- Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Denys Bondar (125)