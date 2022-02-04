HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Weigh-in Results

February 4, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 47 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. Both men are looking to move a step closer to a title shot. Hermansson hopes to build on a win his last outing while Striking plans to add to his five-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)
  • Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Nick Maximov (185)
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)
  • Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)
  • Tresean Gore (186) vs. Bryan Battle (185.5)
  • Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149)

Preliminary Card

  • Miles Johns (135.5) vs. John Castaneda (136)
  • Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Mike Trizano (145.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
  • Alexis Davis (135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)
  • Jailton Almeida (203) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)
  • Jason Witt (171) vs. Philip Rowe (170.5)
  • Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Denys Bondar (125)

