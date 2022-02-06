UFC Vegas 47 Bonuses: Julian Erosa banks an extra $100,000

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 6, 2022
The Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed the recipients of the coveted fighter bonuses stemming from UFC Vegas 47 following Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Julian Erosa banked $100,00 for his catchweight bout against Steven Peterson that kicked off the main card. Due to Peterson missing weight, he was ineligible from receiving a bonus resulting in Erosa taking home an extra $100,000 for the fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Chidi Njokuani picked up an extra $50,000 in “Performance of the Night” bonuses for their first-round finishes. Njokuani scored a knockout win over Marc-André Barriault in just 16 seconds.  Shavkat

Welterweight Rakhmonov earned an extra $50,000 for his first-round knockout over Carlston Harris. The win extended his unblemished record to 15-0.

