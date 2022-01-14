UFC Vegas 46 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46 live results begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 15, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 46 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze headline UFC Vegas 46 in a battle of top ten ranked featherweights. Both are looking to move closer to a title shot at current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The full UFC Vegas 46 fight card is listed at the bottom of the page.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze start times

UFC Vegas 46 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ , ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes UFC Vegas 46 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 46 live results

The UFC Vegas 46 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze takes place on Saturday, January 15, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 46 main event features Top 10 featherweights Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. Kattar has been knocking on the door to a title shot for the past couple of years, but hasn’t been able to find the key. Chikadze is undefeated in the Octagon, coming off of wins over Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson in 2021. A win over Kattar would put him in a strong position in the 145-pound title picture.

UFC Vegas 46 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 46 Live Results – Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Main Event – Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze Co-Main Event Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman

Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman Flyweight: Brandon Rovyal vs Rogerio Bontorin

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia

Lightweight: Dakota Bush vs Viacheslav Borschev

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs Joanderson Brito

UFC Vegas 46 Results – Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs Joseph Holmes

Welterweight: Court McGee vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Croom

Lightweight: TJ Brown vs Charles Rosa

Leave your picks in the comments

Check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel for an extensive library of video coverage.