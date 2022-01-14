UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze Weigh-in Results – All fighters make weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 14, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze fight card will officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s the fight promotion’s first event of 2022 and is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 8 ranked Giga Chikadze. Kattar hopes to rebound from a loss to former champion Max Holloway in his last outing. Chikadze enters the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak and plans to move into contender status with a win.

Both of the main event fighters officially weighed in at 146 pounds.

UFC Vegas 46 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

  • Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)
  • Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Chase Sherman (250)
  • Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)
  • Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)
  • Dakota Bush (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155)
  • Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs. Joseph Holmes (185.5)
  • Court McGee (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)
  • Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Kevin Croom (144.5)
  • Charles Rosa (156) vs. T.J. Brown (155)

