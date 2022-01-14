UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze Weigh-in Results – All fighters make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze fight card will officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s the fight promotion’s first event of 2022 and is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 8 ranked Giga Chikadze. Kattar hopes to rebound from a loss to former champion Max Holloway in his last outing. Chikadze enters the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak and plans to move into contender status with a win.

Both of the main event fighters officially weighed in at 146 pounds.

Michael Bisping disagrees with Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ UFC heavyweight title chances

UFC Vegas 46 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Chase Sherman (250)

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Dakota Bush (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155)

Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Preliminary Card