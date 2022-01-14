UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze Weigh-in Face-offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 46 official weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

It’s the fight promotion’s first event of 2022 and is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 8 ranked Giga Chikadze. Kattar hopes to rebound from a loss to former champion Max Holloway in his last outing. Chikadze enters the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak and plans to move into contender status with a win.

